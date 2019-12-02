Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wengang Zhai
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2019
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wallpapers with texture
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
veins
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Related collections
Texture
46 photos
· Curated by Burke Miles
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Background - Plants
201 photos
· Curated by Vikram P
HQ Background Images
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Texture
532 photos
· Curated by Julian K
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers