Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Leira H. Raeffray
@leirahr
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
vegetation
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
land
grove
HD Sky Wallpapers
azure sky
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Grass Backgrounds
fir
abies
Free images
Related collections
Fog
153 photos
· Curated by Francesco Dell Orto
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Hiking Adventure
51 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
adventure
hiking
outdoor
fire, sun & lights
252 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
HD Fire Wallpapers
Sun Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds