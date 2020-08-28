Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Melanie Deziel
@storyfuel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 28, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A book and a notebook stacked in front of a purse.
Related tags
Book Images & Photos
Book Images & Photos
notebook
desk
read
workspace
reading
human
People Images & Pictures
novel
text
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Mountain Majesty
1,173 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
The Netherlands
147 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
the netherlands
netherlands
plant
Hiver
42 photos
· Curated by Tania Dugas
hiver
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers