Visions of Gideon Gideon worshipped and loved GOD more than anyone, even in the difficult times. He was mesmerised when GOD appeared right in front of his eyes and asked Gideon to lead HIS conquest in Israel. However Gideon was a young and doubtful man, so he never stopped asking if his visions were even real but at all. GOD then came back and showed HIMSELF again and again to the apologetic Gideon, and reassured him to pick up his sword, because HE was indeed REAL, and was by his side, guarding him to victory in every battles. After the conquest was accomplished, GOD never reappeared again.