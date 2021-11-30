Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Faiz Malkani
@faizmalkani
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Genting Highlands, Pahang, Malaysia
Published
21d
ago
Xiaomi, Mi A2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
genting highlands
pahang
malaysia
architecture
building
pagoda
temple
worship
shrine
Public domain images
Related collections
Mood: Umbrella
34 photos
· Curated by Kirill
umbrella
street
rain
Inspirational
227 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
Inspirational Images
HQ Background Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
Into the Woods
32 photos
· Curated by Alice Donovan Rouse
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers