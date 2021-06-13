Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 13, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Costa Rica
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
botany
calm
clean
HD Forest Wallpapers
growth
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Jungle Backgrounds
Leaf Backgrounds
Life Images & Photos
macro
natural
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Beautiful Pictures & Images
bokeh
branch
bright
garden
Public domain images
Related collections
Creatures
128 photos
· Curated by Lucas Myers
creature
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Abstract and Textures
239 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Abstract Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
black & white
185 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Black Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers