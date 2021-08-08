Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mateusz Wacławek
@wacalke
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Piechowice, Piechowice, Poland
Published
on
August 8, 2021
E-M10MarkIV
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Resonaphon - vintage turntable found on flea market
Related tags
piechowice
poland
Music Images & Pictures
vinyl
turntable
gramophone
coin
Money Images & Pictures
rug
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #30: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
BREAKFAST
27 photos
· Curated by Amy Merriweather
breakfast
Food Images & Pictures
plate
Hippie
120 photos
· Curated by Genevieve Nalls
hippie
Flower Images
plant