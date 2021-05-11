Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Susan Wilkinson
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 11, 2021
Google, Pixel 3a
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Blue silk in natural light
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Teal Wallpapers
silk
velvet
Related collections
BLUE
23 photos
· Curated by hcow hcowowich
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Structure
36 photos
· Curated by Michael Firnkes
structure
Texture Backgrounds
HD Color Wallpapers
Baggrund
50 photos
· Curated by Michelle Schultz
baggrund
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images