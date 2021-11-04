Go to Olga Deeva's profile
@loniel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Leaf Backgrounds
HD Autumn Wallpapers
waterdrops on leaves
oak
waterdrops
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
blossom
Flower Images
photography
photo
face
vegetation
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Goin' on a Hike
76 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
hike
rock
outdoor
Shadows & Silhouettes
267 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
shadow
silhouette
Cloud Pictures & Images
Everglow
176 photos · Curated by Anna Luiza Staudinger
everglow
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking