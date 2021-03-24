Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
shay cohen
@shaycon
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
March 24, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
building
dome
architecture
temple
mosque
town
metropolis
urban
HD City Wallpapers
worship
shrine
tower
steeple
spire
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Into The Wilderness
153 photos
· Curated by Erik Ringsmuth
united state
Mountain Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
It's way past my bedtime
41 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
Star Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Think pink
64 photos
· Curated by Deborah Jeffrey
HD Pink Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images