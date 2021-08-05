Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anuj Yadav
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Uttarakhand, India
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
wild lavender flowers
Related tags
uttarakhand
india
plant
wild
Nature Images
Flower Images
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Floral Wallpapers
field
Spring Images & Pictures
bloom
bouquet
botany
HD Design Wallpapers
lavender
aroma
violet
garden
natural
herb
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Wedding Collection
74 photos
· Curated by Rahul Dogra
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Collection #24: Crew
7 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
fog
The Netherlands
147 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
the netherlands
netherlands
plant