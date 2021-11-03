Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adrian Hernandez
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 3, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Eisenhower park, NY
Related tags
architecture
building
housing
monastery
church
cathedral
House Images
mansion
villa
bell tower
tower
bush
plant
vegetation
castle
temple
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #97: Zoltan Levay
9 photos
· Curated by Zoltan Levay
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
rock
MacOS Desktop Wallpapers
168 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Illuminated
177 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
illuminated
outdoor
Sun Images & Pictures