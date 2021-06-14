Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Great Pyramid of Giza, Khufu and Cheops - El Giza, Cairo, Egypt
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Holiday Backgrounds
ruins
history
civilization
culture
mummy
blue sky
cheops
HD City Wallpapers
clear sky
Desert Images
exploration
abandoned
ancient egypt
dawn
egypt
afterlife
archaeologist
archeology
carving
Free pictures
Related collections
Food
241 photos · Curated by Florian Klien
Food Images & Pictures
meal
plate
Veggies
94 photos · Curated by Belinda Vega
veggy
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Messages
596 photos · Curated by Lune de Papier
message
sign
word