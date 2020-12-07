Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gabriella Clare Marino
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A huge wood-fired pizza oven in an Italian restaurant in Rome
Related tags
Italy Pictures & Images
rome
metropolitan city of rome
oven
HD Orange Wallpapers
restaurant
Food Images & Pictures
meal
italian
Pizza Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
kitchen
HD Fire Wallpapers
eating
lunch
dinner
snack
wood-fired
indoors
interior design
Backgrounds
Related collections
pink
138 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Collection #157: Kodakit
8 photos
· Curated by Kodakit
Food Images & Pictures
drink
lunch
Cameragraph
63 photos
· Curated by Scott Webb
cameragraph
camera
len