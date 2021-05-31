Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tim Photoguy
@tim0at0unsplash
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 1, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Alcatraz Symmetry #1
Related collections
Below the mist
16 photos
· Curated by Alasdair Monk
mist
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Urban Jungle
106 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
urban
building
street
books
352 photos
· Curated by Lessa Scherrer
Book Images & Photos
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
Related tags
prison
symmetrical
alcatraz island