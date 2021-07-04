Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mak
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
flagstone
pot
patio
office building
building
door
slate
plant
flooring
home decor
urban
Free stock photos
Related collections
Fog and Mist
115 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
mist
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
People in real life
384 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
People Images & Pictures
hand
human
Satisfying
29 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
satisfying
HQ Background Images
architecture