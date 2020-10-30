Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ernie A. Stephens
@eas071
Download free
Share
Info
Wellington, FL, USA
Published on
October 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Collection #19: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
view
Minimalist
395 photos
· Curated by Drew Wickline
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Urban perfection
165 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
urban
building
architecture
Related tags
rust
wellington
fl
usa
transportation
truck
vehicle
Public domain images