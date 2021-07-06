Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chris Chow
@chris_chow
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hale Farm & Village, Bath, OH
Published on
July 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
rifle
hale farm & village
bath
oh
gun
hunting
shooting
civil war reenactment
human
People Images & Pictures
military
military uniform
armored
army
soldier
weapon
ball
People Images & Pictures
Soccer Ball Images
Sports Images
Free images
Related collections
Mountain Majesty
1,177 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Blank Walls
560 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
wall
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Around Boston
271 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
boston
united state
building