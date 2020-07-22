Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Taylor Heery
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 22, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A photo of the road to Black Balsam Knob in North Carolina.
Related tags
road
black balsam
nc
Sunset Images & Pictures
country road
blue ridge parkway
hiking
mountain road
Car Images & Pictures
transportation
vehicle
automobile
freeway
highway
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
vegetation
fir
abies
asphalt
Public domain images
Related collections
Patterns
41 photos
· Curated by Margeaux Elena
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Food for Thought
104 photos
· Curated by Max Brown
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
salt water
90 photos
· Curated by Harry Singh
sea
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers