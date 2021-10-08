Go to sagar shrestha's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

bride
nepal
chitwan
nepali bride
wedding photography
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
robe
fashion
female
gown
accessories
accessory
veil
Women Images & Pictures
plant
Wedding Backgrounds
wedding gown
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

In the woods
289 photos · Curated by sd winter
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
camping
Home
105 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
home
plant
flora
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking