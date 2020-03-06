Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nicolas J Leclercq
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 6, 2020
Canon, EOS R
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
vase
plant
potted plant
pottery
jar
planter
herbs
herbal
Leaf Backgrounds
pot
Free pictures
Related collections
plants
133 photos
· Curated by chay .
plant
succulent
HD Cactus Wallpapers
Plants
17 photos
· Curated by alex lehr
plant
potted plant
jar
Minimal
37 photos
· Curated by Valentyna Dimova
minimal
plant
HD White Wallpapers