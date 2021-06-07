Go to Atul Pandey's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bihar, India
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

People stranded in the flood of Bihar.

Related collections

Split Screens
590 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
outdoor
horizon
sea
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking