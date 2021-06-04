Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
@huanshi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chùa Phú Tức, Xóm Pô Pús Tứk, Mỹ Tú, Soc Trang, Vietnam
Published on
June 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
vietnam
chùa phú tức
xóm pô pús tứk
mỹ tú
soc trang
film photography
Buddha Images
#fujifilm
street photography
pagoda
huanshi
House Images
building
housing
villa
human
People Images & Pictures
mansion
architecture
monastery
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #165: Semplice
9 photos
· Curated by Semplice
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
line
Northside #01
32 photos
· Curated by Axel Antas-Bergkvist
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
FLOOD
74 photos
· Curated by Katie Schwendi
flood
outdoor
sea