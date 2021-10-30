Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tadas Petrokas
@petrokas
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kaunas, Lithuania
Published
19d
ago
Canon, EOS M50
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Any messages?
Related tags
kaunas
lithuania
rust
street photography
letterbox
street photo
handrail
banister
door
walkway
path
HD Windows Wallpapers
transportation
vehicle
bike
bicycle
Backgrounds
Related collections
Emotions
58 photos
· Curated by Elina Gardashnik
emotion
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Wildflowers
65 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
wildflower
Flower Images
plant
Night Sky
120 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HQ Background Images