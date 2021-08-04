Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Temple of Ramesses III, Medinet Habu, Egypt
Related tags
ruins
column
pillar
archeology
carving
egyptian
HD Holiday Wallpapers
rocks
God Images & Pictures
afterlife
ancient egypt
archaeologist
clear sky
dry
egypt
hieroglyphics
culture
Desert Images
sunny
symbol
Free stock photos
Related collections
Landscape
1,110 photos
· Curated by Carlo Cardella
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
350ppm
16 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
350ppm
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #12: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
outdoor