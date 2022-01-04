Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Young Shih
@yangchihshih
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Taiwan, 台灣
Published
20d
ago
FUJIFILM, X-T2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
taiwan
台灣
face
portrait
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
woman portrait
taiwanese
black and white portrait
asian girl
blacknwhite
fujifilmxt2
moody
thinking
human
People Images & Pictures
head
smile
photo
photography
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Space
283 photos
· Curated by Peter Broomfield
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
outdoor
Home Decor + Design
173 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Design Wallpapers
decor
home
Collection #17: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock