Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
VD Photography
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Surat, Gujarat, India
Published
on
November 3, 2021
Canon, EOS M50m2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Festival of Lights
Related tags
surat
gujarat
india
diwali
rangoli
HD Color Wallpapers
bokeh
deepavali
deepawali
diya
diwali lights
diwali festival
diwali party
Light Backgrounds
bokeh background
bokeh light
bokeh effect
jyot
current events
festival of india
Free pictures
Related collections
Food
241 photos
· Curated by Florian Klien
Food Images & Pictures
meal
plate
PICTURE IN PICTURE
253 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
picture
hand
electronic
Urban Jungle
85 photos
· Curated by Desiree Templeman
urban
building
Light Backgrounds