Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Christine Knappe
@cknappe
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Berlin, Deutschland
Published
on
February 20, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
berlin
deutschland
ferkel
home decor
HD Windows Wallpapers
mammal
canine
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures
furniture
curtain
window shade
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Sea
187 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
sea
outdoor
wafe
Collection #16: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Beach Images & Pictures
spooky
573 photos
· Curated by Bee Felten-Leidel
spooky
Halloween Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures