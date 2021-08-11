Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tejas Gawde
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 11, 2021
Canon, EOS 77D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
traditions
marriage
happy moments
bride and groom
accessories
accessory
jewelry
human
People Images & Pictures
bangles
finger
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Urban Art
94 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
urban art
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
urban
Camera
3,109 photos
· Curated by Lisha Reid
camera
len
photography
Facade
98 photos
· Curated by Lauren Blackwell
facade
HD City Wallpapers
building