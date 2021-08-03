Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Temple of Edfu, Egypt
Related tags
hieroglyphics
ancient
egypt
hieroglyphs
Brown Backgrounds
archaeology
soil
text
Free pictures
Related collections
International Women's Day
19 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Women Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
Underwater
238 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
underwater
bubble
sea
landscape
779 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
Landscape Images & Pictures
sand
Beach Images & Pictures