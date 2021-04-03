Go to Zoltan Tasi's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white rose in clear glass vase
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T1
Free to use under the Unsplash License

White Rose

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Flower Images
Rose Images
glass
HD Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
white rose
HQ Background Images
still life
rose in glass
HD Green Wallpapers
still
Life Images & Photos
blossom
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
goblet
flower arrangement
Free pictures

Related collections

Fading Beauty
11 photos · Curated by Lynda Elkin
Flower Images
blossom
plant
Still Life
12 photos · Curated by Melissa Adams
still life
plant
Food Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking