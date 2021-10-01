Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
boris krupnik
@borisl
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
12d
ago
X-H1
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
dress
clothing
apparel
evening dress
fashion
gown
robe
People Images & Pictures
female
human
Women Images & Pictures
indoors
interior design
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Portrait Orientation
2,423 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
portrait
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
The Colour Purple
63 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
colour
HD Purple Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Immunisation Week
46 photos
· Curated by Visual Stories || Micheile
immunisation week
immunization week
vaccine