Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Eduardo Soares
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Brazil
Published
on
October 9, 2020
Canon, EOS Rebel SL3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Cineraria - Hypoestes - Planta Confete
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
brazil
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
juicy
succulent.
leaves
hypoestes phyllostachya
cineraria
garden
botanical
jacobaea maritima
petal
HD Red Wallpapers
hipoeste
planta confete
confete
potted plant
pottery
jar
Backgrounds
Related collections
Eid
26 photos · Curated by Hello I'm Nik
eid
human
People Images & Pictures
Collection #173: Dribbble
8 photos · Curated by Dribbble
Sports Images
Basketball Images & Pictures
hoop
food + food photography & styling
1,607 photos · Curated by Visual Stories || Micheile
photography
Food Images & Pictures
drink