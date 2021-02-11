Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kate Uhry
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Morris, CT, USA
Published on
February 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
National Nutrition Month
17 photos
· Curated by S. Ross Morris
nutrition
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Archi-Textures
465 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
archi-texture
architecture
building
Still Life
190 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Flower Images
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
petal
morris
ct
usa
HD Yellow Wallpapers
daffodil
yellow flower
pink flowers
summerflowers
gardening
gardenlove
wildflowers
Flower Backgrounds
amaryllidaceae
Public domain images