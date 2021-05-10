Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jorge Fernández Salas
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jerusalem, Israel
Published
on
May 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 750D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Jerusalem - Israel & Palestine
Related tags
jerusalem
israel
palestine
temple
jerusalen
the rock
temple mount
palestina
Brown Backgrounds
building
architecture
dome
observatory
planetarium
plant
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
bush
Free stock photos
Related collections
Unsplash Top 25: Most Downloaded Photographers of 2018 | Q1
19 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
portrait
Abstract
99 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
building
Glorious Food
237 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
Food Images & Pictures
meal
plant