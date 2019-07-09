We found these 'compostable' plastic cups during a recent beach cleanup in New York. Don't be misled, single use plastic alternatives like these are still harmful to the environment. These 'bioplastics' are often only compostable in an industrial composting facility - meaning in most cases they just end up in the landfill (because they can't be recycled). Even worse, people are led to believe it's more acceptable to litter these items because of their 'green' messaging. The best thing you can do is to REDUCE your plastic consumption in the first place. Follow on Instagram @wildlife_by_yuri