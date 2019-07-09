Go to Brian Yurasits's profile
Available for hire
Download free
person holding two clear plastic disposable cups
person holding two clear plastic disposable cups
Jones Beach State Park, Long Island, New YorkPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

We found these 'compostable' plastic cups during a recent beach cleanup in New York. Don't be misled, single use plastic alternatives like these are still harmful to the environment. These 'bioplastics' are often only compostable in an industrial composting facility - meaning in most cases they just end up in the landfill (because they can't be recycled). Even worse, people are led to believe it's more acceptable to litter these items because of their 'green' messaging. The best thing you can do is to REDUCE your plastic consumption in the first place. Follow on Instagram @wildlife_by_yuri

Related collections

Prontopia
132 photos · Curated by Haley Johnson
prontopium
Italy Pictures & Images
Travel Images
recycle
23 photos · Curated by Ona Furura
recycle
plastic
outdoor
LIFELONG
39 photos · Curated by Marina Marques
lifelong
plastic
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking