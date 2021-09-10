Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Greg Rosenke
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 11, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
closeup macro shot of a wet blade of grass and blurred background
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Grass Backgrounds
macro flower
macro nature
macro
Earth Images & Pictures
closeup
minimalismlife
Spring Images & Pictures
garden
Life Images & Photos
alive
HD Yellow Wallpapers
water droplet
grow
growth
new
Minimalist Backgrounds
mood
Free images
Related collections
bright, white + light.
231 photos
· Curated by Gospel Express Ministries
Light Backgrounds
bright
HD White Wallpapers
Divisions
321 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
division
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Explore Iceland
219 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
iceland
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers