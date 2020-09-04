Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
engin akyurt
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Turkey
Published
on
September 4, 2020
SIGMA, DP3 Merrill
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
stone wall background and texture
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Turkey Images & Pictures
wall
HQ Background Images
rough
massive
HD Brick Wallpapers
granite
HD Pattern Wallpapers
surface
close up
detail
backdrop
solid
Texture Backgrounds
hard
rock
Best Stone Pictures & Images
concrete
rug
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
TEXTURE
80 photos
· Curated by camilla arosio
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
surface
textura
269 photos
· Curated by Ramo con r Dueñas
textura
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
material
52 photos
· Curated by Oliver Beige
material
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers