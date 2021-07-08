Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Danum Valley, Borneo, Malaysia
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
rainforest
roots
sabah
Sun Images & Pictures
sunny
trunk
twisted
vegetation
vine
wet
wild
adventure
borneo
conifer
danum valley
expedition
HD Hot Wallpapers
pure
Tree Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Serenity
41 photos
· Curated by David Martin
serenity
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Glow
418 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
glow
outdoor
Sun Images & Pictures
Collection #2: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
rock
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers