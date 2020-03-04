Unsplash Home
The New York Public Library
@nypl
History
Published
on
March 4, 2020
Man in military dress and turban 1889
HD Grey Wallpapers
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
hat
headband
turban
military uniform
military
Free stock photos
