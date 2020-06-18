Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ruyan Ayten
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 18, 2020
Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
strawberry
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
pottery
vase
potted plant
jar
planter
herbs
Free images
Related collections
Fruit & Berries
29 photos
· Curated by J Coff
berry
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Mockup
139 photos
· Curated by Andreas Saputra
mockup
HD Grey Wallpapers
Paper Backgrounds
Strawberry
50 photos
· Curated by Susan Elks
strawberry
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures