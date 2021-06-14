Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Great Pyramid of Giza, Khufu and Cheops - El Giza, Cairo, Egypt
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
clear sky
civilization
afterlife
archeology
nile
pharaoh
abandoned
egypt
great pyramid
heritage
culture
Holiday Backgrounds
necropolis
sand
wonder
carving
cheops
dry
hieroglyphs
ancient egypt
Free stock photos
Related collections
bright & foodie
224 photos · Curated by princess
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plant
Texture
281 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Collection #125: Medium
6 photos · Curated by Medium
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor