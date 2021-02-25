Go to Max Zhang's profile
Available for hire
Download free
golden retriever puppy sitting on floor
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Dongshankou, 越秀区广州市广东省中国
Published on SONY, ILCE-7R
Free to use under the Unsplash License

This puppy is waiting for his master.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

dongshankou
越秀区广州市广东省中国
mammal
golden retriever
Dog Images & Pictures
pet
canine
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
strap
Public domain images

Related collections

Cities of Old
211 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
old
HD City Wallpapers
House Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking