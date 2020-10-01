Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Elisa Stone
@ecjs
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
October 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
blossom
geranium
Flower Images
plant
petal
flax
acanthaceae
Leaf Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
Backgrounds
236 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
The Wedding
255 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
bride
Earthy
35 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
earthy
plant
outdoor