Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lea Kobal
@leyko
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bohinjsko jezero, Slovenija
Published
on
August 13, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
bohinjsko jezero
slovenija
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
lake
slovenia
bohinj lake
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
Landscape Images & Pictures
land
azure sky
HD Sky Wallpapers
mountain range
Cloud Pictures & Images
weather
vegetation
plant
Backgrounds
Related collections
Seasons.
174 photos
· Curated by Azucena Corrales
season
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Glasses
72 photos
· Curated by Eva Gafas
glass
People Images & Pictures
human
Work
372 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
work
Website Backgrounds
business