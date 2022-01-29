Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ted Johnsson
@ted_johnsson
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Monkey Images
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
leaves
ape
climbing
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Monkey Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
vegetation
plant
Jungle Backgrounds
land
outdoors
sloth
Creative Commons images
Related collections
FAIRY TALES AND CASTLES
225 photos · Curated by Susan H.
castle
HD Forest Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Aerial Photos
680 photos · Curated by Anton Rius
aerial
aerial view
drone
beach life / surfing
50 photos · Curated by Mikaela-Rose Fowler
surfing
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor