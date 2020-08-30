Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kimson Doan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Film
Share
Info
Published
on
August 31, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Burney Falls - California - hiker takes a break
Related tags
film photography
outdoors
swimming
cold
califormica
Summer Images & Pictures
lake
glacier
People Images & Pictures
tourists
California Pictures
film
river
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
vegetation
plant
Free stock photos
Related collections
LEAF MOTIF
584 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
leafe
Winter
276 photos
· Curated by Line Gad Stausgaard
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
Devices
38 photos
· Curated by ThemeMountain
device
Apple Images & Photos
technology