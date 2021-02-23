Go to Vadim Artyukhin's profile
@vademann
Download free
2 person in water during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Lake Baikal, Россия
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Ice skating on the Baikal lake, Russia.

Related collections

two hearts interact
34 photos · Curated by Team Heart Revolution
two
human
outdoor
ICE SKATING DESIGN
101 photos · Curated by Solène Gloux
figure
skating
Sports Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking