What began as one person's passion for mechanics and scooters, has since grown to become a globally recognized brand on a mission change urban mobility as we know it. Okai empowers people everywhere to move across their cities, campuses, and communities in ways that are safe, simple, and fun. Okai is a multinational team with more than 17 years of micromobility experience. We address the "first & last mile” problem with high quality, high-performance electric vehicles that redefine the present and future of transportation. Okai is here to leave an impact instead of a big carbon footprint.

