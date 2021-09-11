Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lay Naik
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand
Published
on
September 11, 2021
Canon, EOS 1500D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
valley of flowers
uttarakhand
plant
geranium
Flower Images
blossom
vegetation
anemone
petal
Leaf Backgrounds
anther
pollen
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
You Can't Take The Sky From Me
93 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #122: Nasir Jones
10 photos · Curated by Nasir Jones
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Light Backgrounds
Patterns
45 photos · Curated by Manuel Will
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds